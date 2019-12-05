HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) announces that the Company has received $1.5 million in new orders in its live production, military-government and satcom markets. The new orders add to the $13 million order backlog that the company previously announced on Nov. 6, 2019.



The live production orders were received from clients operating in the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors for solutions including the HCAM 4K UHD , Vislink’s premium wireless camera system. The HCAM will be used to provide coverage from tier-1 sporting events including the Olympics and European Football Championships. Additional orders were for products including transmitters, receivers, broadcast digital microwave systems, antennas and related components.

In the military-government sector, the new business includes further orders for equipment supporting airborne downlink applications for state and local law enforcement. The satcom equipment orders were for secure global satellite solutions received from international customers.

“We are pleased to see ongoing strength across all our key sectors reflected in business wins,” said John Payne, President and COO of Vislink. “Market uptake for our solutions remains strong, and awareness of the value our offerings deliver continues to drive engagement. We look forward to closing additional business and delivering on our backlog during the remainder of 2019.”

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.



Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

Note on Forward-looking Statements



This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the risk that our reduction in operating expenses may impact our ability to meet our business objectives and achieve our revenue targets and may not result in the expected improvement in our profitability, the fact that our future growth depends in part on further penetrating our addressable market and also growing internationally, and we may not be successful in doing so; our dependence on sales of certain products to generate a significant portion of our revenue; the effect of a decrease in the sales or change in sales mix of these products would harm our business; the risks that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets may adversely affect demand for our products; difficulty in accurately predicting our future customer demand; the importance of maintaining the value and reputation of our brand; and other factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.