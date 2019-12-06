Disclosure of received notifications

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 6 December 2019



Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.

Notifications of Norges Bank

On 2 December 2019, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Norges Bank had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 29 November 2019 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

On 5 December 2019, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Norges Bank had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 3 December 2019 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

The notifications of Norges Bank can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link .

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.



