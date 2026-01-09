Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 09 January 2026 – 5:40 PM CET

Disclosure of notification received from BNP Paribas

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification from BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding.

Notification by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding

On 7 January 2026, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding, crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% upwards on 31 December 2025 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 31 December 2025, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding held a total of 2,405,870 voting rights, all of them held by BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe SAS.

As a result of the merger between BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe SAS and AXA Investment Managers SA on 31/12/2025, the combined positions of both entities have led to exceeding the 3% threshold.

Based on the denominator of 73,668,904 (total number of voting rights), BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding held 3.27% of the total number of voting rights on 31 December 2025.

The shares are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager. This disclosure is to reflect that the aggregate of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding affiliated investment management entities on behalf of multiple managed portfolios crossed the 3% notifiable threshold on 31 December 2025.

The notification of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding can be viewed via this link.





Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Investor Relations Leader

investors@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 35 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based on Venecoweg 20A in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV. Fagron BV’s head office is located in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Attachment