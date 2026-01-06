Regulated information - inside information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 6 January 2026 – 7:00 AM CET

Fagron announces the completion of Purifarma

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, is pleased to announce the completion of Purifarma in Brazil, an important milestone in executing our disciplined M&A strategy. The completion of this transaction follows competition clearance by CADE, the Brazilian antitrust authority, last October, and will strengthen Fagron’s scalable, high-quality platform, in line with the Group’s long-term growth objectives.

Purifarma is a large-scale Essentials business with a competitive product portfolio and significant volumes. The company provides opportunities to improve mix, extend into industrial clients and capture operating leverage as volumes grow. The transaction is expected to deliver procurement benefits in Latin America and across the wider Group. The enterprise value of this acquisition is c.R$250 million.

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron, commented:

“Completing Purifarma strengthens our position in Brazil and advances our disciplined buy-and-build strategy. Purifarma adds scale in Essentials with clear levers in mix, procurement and access to industrial clients. We will remain selective and execution-focused as we integrate these businesses and build a larger, more efficient platform.

“Thank you to our teams worldwide for disciplined delivery. We have reinforced our positions in core markets, entered attractive new geographies and added capabilities that deepen our vertical integration, all aligned with our long-term ambition.”

Financial calendar

12 February 2026 Full year results 2025

9 April 2026 Trading update first quarter 2026

11 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 2025

30 July 2026 Half year results 2026

8 October 2026 Trading update third quarter 2026

Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET.

Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Investor Relations Leader

Tel. +34 670385795

ignacio.artola@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 35 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based on Venecoweg 20A in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV. Fagron BV’s head office is located in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

