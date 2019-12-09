ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
2-Dec-1913,013245.253,191,434.35
3-Dec-1913,315239.693,191,447.05
4-Dec-1913,176242.213,191,415.62
5-Dec-1913,003245.443,191,426.41
6-Dec-1912,733250.663,191,657.60

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

