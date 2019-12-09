ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 2-Dec-19 13,013 245.25 3,191,434.35 3-Dec-19 13,315 239.69 3,191,447.05 4-Dec-19 13,176 242.21 3,191,415.62 5-Dec-19 13,003 245.44 3,191,426.41 6-Dec-19 12,733 250.66 3,191,657.60

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).