ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|16-Mar-26
|20,926
|€1,194.73
|€25,000,947
|17-Mar-26
|20,958
|€1,192.83
|€24,999,400
|18-Mar-26
|20,808
|€1,201.49
|€25,000,598
|19-Mar-26
|21,525
|€1,161.45
|€25,000,239
|20-Mar-26
|21,422
|€1,166.92
|€24,997,816
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771