ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 16-Mar-26 20,926 €1,194.73 €25,000,947 17-Mar-26 20,958 €1,192.83 €24,999,400 18-Mar-26 20,808 €1,201.49 €25,000,598 19-Mar-26 21,525 €1,161.45 €25,000,239 20-Mar-26 21,422 €1,166.92 €24,997,816

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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