IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion Elevate , a full-service public relations and social media agency, is excited to introduce two new hires to their fast-expanding team. The PR agency hired Jordan Dahlquist as director of social media and Brenlyn D’Amore as PR account manager.



Dahlquist brings with him over six years of social media management and digital advertising experience. Prior to joining Bastion Elevate, Dahlquist owned and operated his own digital marketing agency, Huntington Pacific Media, which will now be rolled up into Bastion Elevate. He has a wide-ranging portfolio with some of his most notable clients being Cousins Maine Lobster, Iron Rebel Power Gear, Wow Wow Lemonade, Nixon Watches and Run the Jewels.

"I'm excited to be a part of a growing multifaceted PR and social media agency and am looking forward to using my business development background, digital marketing and content strategies to help expand and gain exposure for our client’s digital branding needs," said Dahlquist.

Bastion Elevate’s newest PR account manager, Brenlyn D’Amore, joins the team with experience in corporate account management, content production and social media. D’Amore holds a Bachelor of Science in communications from Cal Poly Pomona.

D’Amore will be responsible for assisting and growing Bastion Elevate accounts and helping manage the day to day PR needs of their clients.

“I am thrilled to join such a highly regarded full service PR agency such as Bastion Elevate. I can’t wait to dig in and support Bastion Elevate’s clients with the comprehensive and innovative range of PR and social media services they offer,” said D’Amore.

To learn more about how Bastion Elevate and the Bastion Collective can help propel your business, please visit www.bastionelevate.com .

About Bastion Collective

Bastion Collective is a unique group of leading marketing and communications businesses that offer a powerful mix of expertise. The interconnected agency structure provides unmatched capabilities and support with communications teams that can provide service in tandem or independently based on the needs of the client. Bastion Collective is a global agency with offices in Los Angeles, Irvine, New York, Melbourne, Sydney and an integrated offering throughout Asia. In the USA, Bastion is comprised of integrated public relations and social media agency Bastion Elevate, digital agency Bastion Rare and research agency Bastion db5.