Aino Health (Aino) announces today that they have sold their shares in the Finnish occupational provider Maresan.



Aino’s ownership in Maresan constitutes around 16%, which corresponds to a cash purchase price of approximately 2 million SEK.

As Aino earlier has depreciated the value of the shares in the group consolidation, the sale is expected to have a positive impact on the cash flow, as well as, the net result during Q1 2020. About 90% of the sum will be recognized as income during Q1 and the remaining part during the rest of the year.

"Now, it is time for Aino to take the next step in the globalization and focus on the core business. The proceeds will be used to further develop the organization according to the previously set plan", says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health, Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.