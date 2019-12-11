At the close of business on 10 December 2019, Morten Opstad, Chair of the Board of Directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the extraordinary general meeting on 12 December 2019:

Total 203,107,795 shares or 31.08% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

Proxy to represent and vote for 98,120,688 shares or 15.02% of the share capital

Mr. Opstad and close associates hold 7,298,916 shares or 1.12% of the share capital

Proxy with voting instructions for 97,688,191 shares or 14.95% of the share capital

For further information contact:

Derek P. D’Antilio, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +1 978 273 1344

derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Erling Svela

VP Finance

Tel: +47 4062 1040

erling.svela@idexbiometrics.com

