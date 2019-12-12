MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new IHDF edge-wound, through-hole inductor with rated current up to 72 A and saturation currents up to 230 A for industrial and military applications. Featuring ferrite core technology and a low 15.4 mm maximum profile, the Vishay Dale IHDF-1300AE-10 operates over a demanding temperature range from -55 °C to +125 °C with low AC and DC power losses and excellent heat dissipation.



The edge-wound coil of the device released today provides low DCR of 1.1 mΩ maximum, which minimizes losses and improves rated current performance for increased efficiency. Compared to competing ferrite-based solutions, the IHDF-1300AE-10 offers 75 % higher saturation current. The device’s low profile package allows designers to meet harsh mechanical shock and vibration requirements while minimizing board height to save space.

With an operating voltage up to 500 VDC, the device is ideal for DC/DC converters, inverters, and motor and switching noise suppression, and high power switchmode power supplies in high current, high temperature applications, including industrial solar systems and charging stations for electric vehicles, as well as military defense systems.

Vishay can customize the IHDF-1300AE-10’s mounting orientation, termination type, nominal inductance, and isolation voltage rating on request. To reduce the risk of whisker growth, the inductor features a hot-dipped tin plating. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green .

Device Specification Table:

Case size 1300 Profile (mm) 15.4 Inductance (µH) 1.0 to 10 DCR max. (mΩ) 0.79 to 1.11 Heat rating current (A) 58 to 72 Saturation current (A) 35 to 230(1) SRF typ. (MHz) 9 to 39

(1) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 20 %

Samples and production quantities of the new inductor are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

