Following subscription to shares in tranche two of the recent private placement in IDEX Biometrics ASA, disclosed on 18 November 2019 and resolved at the extraordinary general meeting on 12 December 2019, Robert Napier Keith and close associates now hold 145,659,467 shares in IDEX, corresponding to 20.29% of the share capital and votes after tranche two of the private placement.

