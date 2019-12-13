Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

13th December 2019

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the "Company") wishes to advise that the Listing and Admission of 3,412 Ordinary Shares of 26 1/4 pence each in the Company, dated 10th December 2019, is related to an exercise of options by an employee of the Company in relation to The Intermediate Capital Group PLC Save As You Earn Plan 2004 (as amended and updated 2014).

The Listing is not related to a Block Listing as initially specified in the Official List Notices for both the LSE and FCA as dated 10th December 2019.

All other details related to this Listing will remain the same.

Contacts:

Andy Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3201 7754

Ian Stanlake

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3201 7880