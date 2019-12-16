Stockholm, Sweden, December 16, 2019 – Hoylu, a leader in Interactive Visual Collaboration solutions, announced today that it has received a new order from Webasto. The order is SEK 325 000 in software and product revenue.

Webasto is a global innovative systems partner to almost all automobile manufacturers and is among the top 100 suppliers in this sector worldwide. The Webasto Group, headquartered in Germany, has over 50 locations around the world.

Hoylu’s software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to learn, communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create Connected Workspaces™ that include engineering plans, project schedules, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWallsTM or any device you choose. Hoylu products are designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. Hoylu delivers a comprehensive set of personalized Connected WorkspacesTM to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CET on December 16, 2019.