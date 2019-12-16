BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to improve world health, from Clinical through Commercialization, today announced the opening of a new collaboration hub location within the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) in Cambridge, Mass. The new space will provide an ideal location for connection and collaboration with customers and employees working in Cambridge and Kendall Square — the “most innovative square mile on the planet.”



“Cambridge is truly a hub for the life sciences industry,” said James Anthony, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Parexel Biotech. “With the continued growth of Parexel Biotech, we are seeing demand for our employees and customers to be in this area on a regular basis. The CIC presence provides us an opportunity to foster closer collaboration with our customers and provides our employees a convenient base of operations in this innovative and vibrant community.”

Parexel Biotech provides tailored solutions to the unique challenges faced by today’s biotech companies, from meeting clinical development timelines to optimizing product and pipeline value to navigating complex regulatory and reimbursement landscapes. The team provides life sciences companies strategic guidance based on years of industry experience combined with clinical and commercial services delivered through lean operational structures that are personalized to their needs and therapeutic specialty.

The Cambridge location will operate as a satellite location and will complement Parexel’s corporate headquarters, which is relocating to Newton, Mass. Earlier this month, Parexel convened the first meeting of its Patient Advisory Council, an initiative intended to drive innovation in drug development leveraging the patient perspective, in the Cambridge hub. Parexel announced the establishment of a second headquarters in its Durham, North Carolina location earlier this year.

About Parexel

Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative new therapies to improve patient health. We do this through a suite of services that help life science and biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Parexel is a registered trademark of Parexel International Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC)

CIC is a global leader in building and operating innovation communities. Founded in 1999 in Cambridge, MA, CIC is one of the first companies to offer flexible office space and coworking options for innovators and entrepreneurs with the mission to find solutions that fix the world's problems. As of 2019, CIC has approximately 1.2M square feet (110K m2) open and in development in nine cities. The company has supported over 6,000 startup and technology companies, and over $8 billion has been invested in companies that began within CIC spaces. The company is privately held and has co-founded a number of mission-aligned organizations including Venture Café , CIC’s rapidly growing global network of nonprofit innovation ecosystem-building organizations, as well as District Hall , Impact Hub Boston , LabCentral , and MassRobotics . Over the next ten years, CIC plans to grow its network of innovation hubs to create positive impact in 50 leading cities around the world. More info at cic.com .