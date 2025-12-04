Parexel Showcases Industry-Leading Hematology Expertise with Presentation of 10 Research Posters at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry, today announced the company has been selected to present 10 research posters at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition Dec. 6-9 in Orlando. With onsite attendance by the Global Parexel Hematology team, this year’s presence highlights the company’s differentiated leadership in the field.

"Our significant showcase at ASH this year reflects Parexel’s specialized scientific and medical expertise in hematology and our commitment to partnering with leading biopharma sponsors to advance hematologic research through rigorous scientific inquiry and real-world research," said Scott Smith, M.D., Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Head, Hematology. "We look forward to sharing our latest findings in this critical therapeutic area and connecting with experts around the world to discuss innovations that can improve outcomes for patients with blood cancers and other hematologic malignancies."

Parexel has contributed to hundreds of hematology projects globally in the past five years, including nearly 50 Phase I hematology projects. As an industry leader, hematology and oncology represent a significant portion of Parexel’s clinical projects, with hematology initiatives spanning tens of thousands of planned patients and operations across more than 60 countries worldwide. The company collaborates with 120 hematology Parexel Alliance Sites around the world and leverages the expertise of former regulators on staff from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (Japan) and more.

Members of Parexel’s hematology team will present new research findings in seven live and three virtual poster presentations.

Live Poster Presentations:

"Hematologic predictors of serious infection and impact of serious infection on long-term mortality in AML Patients: Insights from a Propensity-Matched Real-World Cohorts" Presenter: Dikshya Shrestha Date and time: Saturday, Dec. 6 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Presentation ID #: 2849



"Cyclophosphamide versus Methotrexate for Treating Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia: Real-World Data Insights" Presenter: Heidi Cho, M.D. Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 7 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Presentation ID #: 4490



"Infections following combined therapy with a GPRC5DxCD3 bispecific antibody, talquetamab, and an Interleukin-6 receptor inhibitor, tocilizumab, in multiple myeloma patients" Presenter: Scott Smith, M.D., Ph.D. Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 7 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Presentation ID #: 3993



"Incidence and Risk Factors of Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis after Bispecific Antibody Therapy in Hematologic Malignancies: Insights from a Global Real-World Cohort" Presenter: Maria Ahmad, M.D. Date and time: Monday, Dec. 8 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Presentation ID #: 4763



"Association Between Pre-existing Mental Health History and Higher Risk of Mental Health Outcomes Post-CAR-T Therapy in Patients with Hematologic Malignancies" Presenter: Heidi Cho, M.D. Date and time: Monday, Dec. 8 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Presentation ID #: 6271



"Risk of Bleeding in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients in Remission Treated with Covalent Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors and Contemporary Anticoagulant or Antiplatelet Drugs: Real-World Data Analysis" Presenter: Nancy Lunney Date and time: Monday, Dec. 8 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Presentation ID #: 6315



"Real world evidence of treatment patterns in Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia" Presenter: Kristy Pahl, M.D. Date and time: Monday, Dec. 8 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Presentation ID #: 6241



Virtual Poster Presentations:

"Comparative Analysis of Severe Infection Risk and Survival Outcomes in DLBCL Patients Treated with CAR T-Cell Therapy versus Standard Chemoimmunotherapy: Insights from Real-World Data" Authors: Nancy Lunney, Kausik Maiti, M.D., Chris Learn, Ph.D., Heidi Cho, M.D.



"Impact of Pulmonary and Cardiac Comorbidities on Cytokine Release Syndrome Incidence in Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Treated Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Patients: A Real-World Data Analysis" Authors: Heidi Cho, M.D., Scott Smith, M.D., Ph.D., Darko Dabic, Orlando Esparza, M.D., Vladimir Otasevic, M.D., Ph.D.



"Real-World AML Survival Paradox: Early Escalation vs. Sustained Remission" Authors: Maria Ahmad, M.D., Kausik Maiti, M.D., Heidi Cho, M.D., Vladimir Otasevic, M.D., Ph.D., Nancy Lunney



The ASH Annual Meeting represents 30,000 hematology professionals from every specialty. As the world's largest professional society of clinicians and scientists dedicated to conquering blood diseases, ASH aims to expand access to hematologic treatments while promoting excellence in hematology research, training and practice.

In addition to poster presentations, Parexel will exhibit at Booth #260 during the meeting. For more information about Parexel's presence at ASH 2025 or to schedule a meeting with Parexel experts, please visit https://www.parexel.com/about-us/events/american-society-hematology-2025.

About Parexel

Parexel is a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry. Leveraging deep local knowledge and a global breadth of clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our 24,000+ professionals worldwide work in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind — broadening access and making clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our proven track record spans 40+ years and drives us forward, advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas while harnessing innovation to drive efficiencies across every phase of the clinical development process. Our insights-driven approach, proven delivery and trusted execution are accelerating the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients — With Heart.™ We continue to earn recognition industrywide, including the 2024 Fierce Biotech CRO Award for "Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research" and the 2024 and 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Media

Danaka Williams

+1 984 298 4207

Danaka.Williams@parexel.com

Brianne Almasy

+1 919 889 0053

Brianne.Almasy@parexel.com