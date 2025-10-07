Parexel Expands Global Site Alliance Program, Delivering 40% Faster Site Activation, 20% Faster Study Start Up Timelines and Four Times More Patient Enrollments Per Site

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry, today announced that it has enhanced and expanded its Site Alliance Program that strengthens the Company’s global partnerships with clinical research sites and reinforces its leadership in site engagement excellence.

Parexel’s Site Alliance Program includes more than 300 sites and 16,000 investigators worldwide to create a better experience for patients and deliver efficiencies for sites and biopharmaceutical customers, including:

40% faster activation to the first critical milestone of First Patient First Visit (FPFV) than non-alliance sites

Nearly 20% faster timelines for study start-up completion than non-alliance sites

Four times more patient enrollments per site than non-alliance sites, on average





“We believe that clinical research innovation begins with meaningful, collaborative partnerships with our investigative sites,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer. “By nurturing site relationships through our Site Alliance Program, we've created a strong foundation that supports our customers throughout the drug development journey. Our Alliance Sites are true partners in our shared mission to accelerate the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients.”

Parexel’s Site Alliance Program is a curated group of Alliance Sites that each meet rigorous quality and performance standards and bring disease-specific experience to execute with excellence. The Company supports these sites through ongoing engagement in a growing range of regular forums and workshops, education programs, an enhanced payment system, and collaborative thought leadership. Through year end, the Company is further broadening the scope of its partnership and Site Alliance programming as part of its ongoing commitment to site partnership, readiness and patient access.

From early-stage research through post market approval, Parexel’s site strategy is designed to support customers’ needs. For example, the Company’s global early phase network provides access to key patient populations in the therapeutic areas of interest that are propelling the most innovative areas of pharmaceutical-led care. Parexel has also invested in its own hospital-based units and embedded them into this global network of alliance sites for a more versatile approach to support early phase studies. Parexel's four hospital-based clinical units are strategically based in three regulatory environments around the world: FDA/US (Baltimore, Los Angeles), MHRA/UK (London), and EU/Germany (Berlin). These units offer in-house scientific and medical expertise, combined with the latest in clinical and research technology, supported by biostatistics, data management, medical writing and programming teams who exclusively focus on early phase studies.

