Easton, Md., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leadership Maryland announced today that Sandy Love, President of Qlarant, has completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Ms. Love, a resident of Cambridge, and the entire Class of 2019 at its 27th annual graduation ceremony held December 10 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Ms. Love was one of 50 applicants chosen by committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

“As this year’s Leadership Maryland cohort completes its program, their journey as a graduate of our state’s finest organization of professionals begins,” said Leadership Maryland Board Chairman Dr. Memo F. Diriker ‘12, director of BEACON at Salisbury University. “Over the past eight months they have learned about our state, the critical issues it faces, and above all, themselves. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate each of them for completing this defining milestone and I look forward to seeing them apply these lessons to accomplish great things for our state.”

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities.

“This has been a tremendous experience,” says Ms. Love. “Qlarant has been a supporter of this program for many years and I have been inspired by the program”.

Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.

About Leadership Maryland

Leadership Maryland is a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each year, as many as 52 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors are selected to come together as a class for an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The first Leadership Maryland class graduated in 1993, and the organization’s alumni network now consists of more than 1,100 leaders from all industries and regions of the state. To learn more, please call Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or visit www.LeadershipMD.org or email Info@LeadershipMD.org.

About Qlarant:

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse—improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state and federal agencies as well as commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—provides grants to services provided in underserved communities. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a licensed AgileCxO Transformation Partner.

If you would like more information, please contact Pat Boos at 410.819.3553/ boosp@qlarant.com or visit the website www.qlarant.com

