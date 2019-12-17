TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor®, a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., is now accepting applications for the Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship. Now in its 24th year, the scholarship program will grant 10 awards of $1,000 to qualifying students with hemophilia who can best demonstrate scholastic achievement, community service and financial need.

The scholarship was created to honor the memory of 5-year-old Eric Dostie, a boy with hemophilia who was tragically murdered on August 27, 1994. Awards will provide financial assistance to students who either have hemophilia or a similar bleeding disorder, or who have a family member with a bleeding disorder. Students must be citizens of the United States, and enrolled full-time in an accredited two- or four-year college program.

Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises, said, “This scholarship is a beautiful way to honor Eric Dostie, who was an inspiration to the hemophilia community. Good luck to all our applicants this year, we support you in your pursuit of higher education.”

Applicants must submit an essay describing how his or her education will be used to serve humankind and to encourage self-improvement and enrichment.

Congratulations to our 2019 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients:

Brian Duval

Marin Frallicciardi

Olivia Hoff

Tela Kirk-Aguilar

Jerri Lankford

Ariel Mcgee

Isaiah Reeves

Rachel Swanson

Luci Takas

Nicole Tooley

The deadline to submit applications is March 1, 2020. Winners will be contacted in May 2020. Visit the Nufactor Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship website at www.nufactor.com/EricDostieMemorial.aspx to learn more about the program and to download the application and required forms.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and a subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted distributor of plasma products, vaccines, biosimilars and other specialty pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. Nufactor, established in 1999, specializes in the treatment of patients with chronic conditions, with concentration on treating rare disease states in neurology, immunology, hematology, oncology, dermatology and rheumatology. The company also supports the immune globulin community through IG Living magazine, a publication devoted to promoting patient advocacy, education and communication. Nufactor is dedicated to solving the chronic problems of affordability, availability and safety in disease state management for chronically ill patients. Nufactor is deeply committed to the philosophy of providing philanthropic support to the patient communities they serve, including hemophilia, immune deficiencies and peripheral neuropathies, among others.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

FFF Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1988, is a multi-billion-dollar organization that continues to celebrate more than 30 years of business, and a flawless safety track record for product distribution. FFF has taken a leadership position regarding supply chain safety and innovation, setting new standards and pioneering industry firsts. FFF's commitment to Guaranteed Channel Integrity ® ensures that products are purchased only from the manufacturer and shipped only to licensed healthcare providers, with additional steps taken to safely store, handle and ship products to ensure patient safety is never compromised. Their proprietary system Lot-Track™ , provides verification of this secure channel, BioSupply® online ordering system offers an easy-to-use and convenient platform to order products, and MyFluVaccine® is an unprecedented vaccination program that has added a new level of safety, convenience and reliability to both healthcare providers and patients. Through their Forward-Deployed Inventory programs MinibarRx ® and Verified Inventory Program (VIPc)®, FFF has revolutionized product inventory management solutions for the industry. Trust in their services is assured through Costparency™ — FFF's promise to healthcare providers that they will not engage in deceptive pricing tactics.

As always, FFF goes Beyond Distribution in their commitment to lead with integrity and a patient-centered focus. Everything they do affirms their dedication to forge a reliable, secure pharmaceutical supply chain in the pursuit of their mission of Helping Healthcare Care®.

Please visit FFF Enterprises’ news site on www.FFFenterprises.com , as well as LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube for more information about the company.

###

Attachment

Michelle Valenzuela FFF Enterprises.com (951) 296-2500, ext. 1410 mvalenzuela@fffenterprises.com