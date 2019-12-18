Scanship Holding ASA has resolved to call for an EGM for the proposed name change for the listed holding company to VOW ASA. The proposed new name reflects the significant transformation that the group has undergone during 2019 and emphasises the group's commitment not only to deliver solutions for cleaner oceans, but also solutions for valorization of waste on land.

“The year 2019 has been remarkable for Scanship in every way. We have reinforced our stronghold in the cruise market by a series of breakthrough wins and we have continued to position Scanship in the aquaculture segment. Furthermore, we confirmed our commitment for a cleaner world through our acquisition of ETIA, a European technology leader in the circular economy space,” says Henrik Badin, CEO of Scanship Holding.

"We are committed to help land based industries, communities and municipalities manage their waste in an efficient and sustainable manner. Our solutions create economic incentives for a truly circular economy because we transform waste into valuable raw materials and products,” Henrik Badin explains.

With a wide range of applications, ETIA’s proven solutions has the power to break organic waste into molecules which can then be reorganised and reshaped into valuable green products and climate friendly energy. ETIA has developed a new generation hi-precision pyrolysis technology, which can be tailored to maximise value for the customer throughout the process.

“The proposed new company name can be interpreted in many ways. Those with an affinity for acronyms may think vow - Valorisation of Waste - a common denominator for what we do, or perhaps they see our Vision of World. Personally, I also like to think of the name as a reminder of our promise – our vow to our customers, to our investors and to the world. It underlines our passion for preventing pollution,” Henrik Badin says.

The new name of the listed holding company will be VOW ASA. The Scanship and ETIA names, as well as the brands within Scanship and ETIA product families will be continued, either as names of subsidiaries or product lines, or both. Customers will continue to meet the same faces and the same products as before the name change.

For investors, however, the name change will have effect when the new name has been resolved and registered in the Company register. Following the name change, the company’s shares will be traded on Oslo Børs under the ticker VOW, and a new corporate web site, including investor information, will be available on www.vowasa.com .

More information about the implementation of the proposed name change will follow in due course.

See also the attached Notice of EGM on 9 January 2020 at hrs.10.00 for further details.





For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no





ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

In Scanship and our subsidiary Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Scanship technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Scanship Holding ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker SSHIP). In 2018 the Scanship group and Etia had combined annual revenues of NOK 430 million and 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.



