Oviedo, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year in a row, Dandy® Celery is proud to announce the return of its largest annual promotion – ‘Dip It 2 Win It’. Running now through January 10, Dandy seeks to encourage healthier snacking and offer fans a chance to win an exclusive prize that is perfect for tailgating ahead of the Big Game.

This year, Dandy partnered exclusively with Weber Grills to award, for the first time ever, one grand prize winner the new ground-breaking Weber® SMOKEFIRE™ wood fired pellet grill along with a name brand 65-inch LED Smart TV. The SMOKEFIRE™ wood fired pellet grill takes quality and reliability to a whole new level with new features, including WEBER CONNECT™ app-enabled smart grilling that delivers superior cooking performance. Dandy will also be giving away five name brand 55-inch LED Smart TVs to the remaining winners.

“Purchase data has shown us that nearly 14 million pounds of celery is sold during the week of the Big Game*,” said Dan Duda, president of Duda Farm Fresh Foods, grower of Dandy branded celery. “We wanted to thank our Dandy fans by launching another year of our popular Dip It 2 Win It sweepstakes. We hope this inspires more game watchers to incorporate healthy snacking in their game time spread.”

Participants can enter the sweepstakes at www.DipIt2WinIt.com until January 10. Winners will be announced shortly after on Dandy’s Instagram (@DandyFreshProduce), just in time to enjoy the Big Game.

Dandy Celery is committed to providing people with inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas, including incorporating celery as the ideal chip replacement for traditional gameday dips like queso, guacamole, and seven-layer dip.

For gameday entertaining inspiration and the chance to win one of six prizes, enter the Dip It 2 Win It! Sweepstakes at www.DipIt2WinIt.com.

* (Source: IRI Data, Year over Year for defined holiday period of November 5, 2018 to February 24, 2019)

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, over the years the company has expanded their facilities to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

About Weber-Stephen Products LLC

Weber-Stephen Products began perfecting grilling in 1952 with the invention of the revolutionary Weber® Kettle Grill. Decades later, Weber has proven its dedication to superior grilling by continuously innovating with new grills, techniques and expertise to allow its loyal grilling fans to Discover What’s Possible™ with Weber. The company’s extensive portfolio of high-quality grills and grilling accessories have stood the test of time and helped countless grillers to explore all the possibilities of gilling with Weber.

About WEBER CONNECT™ and June

It all started when word of a June Smart Oven spread throughout the Weber Grills headquarters. The ability to cook with that level of precision, ease and guidance convinced Weber engineers to put down their grilling tongs and cook a meal in the kitchen. After one use, they were convinced that JuneOS needed to live in the grilling world. And just like that, the two companies partnered. The idea of grilling with complete guidance, stress-free and with delicious results on a Weber grill had to be realized. The June and Weber teams worked together. 1000s of recipes were tested, 1000s of lines of code were written and the result was WEBER CONNECT™ smart grilling technology. A step-by-step grilling assistant that will turn any griller into a grill master.

