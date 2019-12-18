The only soft spot in the Texas new homes market continues to be in pending new home sales. Last month pending new home sales were down statewide, dropping from 4,000 pending sales in October to 3,766 in November.

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New home sales in Texas eked out a new record for 2019 in November, holding steady at or near record levels for average monthly new home sales in Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin and San Antonio, according to new homes sales report from HomesUSA.com .



In November, Texas reported a 12-month rolling average of 4,168 new home sales statewide, up from 4,162 sales in October. The HomesUSA.com report is based on data provided by Houston Association of REALTORS, North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, San Antonio Board of REALTORS and the Austin Board of REALTORS Multiple Listing Services.

This gift for builders was supplemented by an improvement in the sales pace of new homes statewide. According to the HomeUSA.com New Home Sales Index, the Days on Market (DOM) average in Texas was 118.32 days in November versus 118.84 days in October. The DOM declined in the state’s two biggest markets – Houston and Dallas-Ft. Worth. DOM also remained steady in Austin and San Antonio.

The average price of a new home was buoyed by the strength of the Houston and Austin new homes markets. The average new home price statewide was $354,016 in November, an increase from $353,786 in October.

“It’s a Happy Holiday for home builders,” said Ben Caballero, owner of HomesUSA.com and a current Guinness World Record title holder. “November’s strong new homes sales numbers in Houston shows little signs of stopping. The three other major new home markets – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin and San Antonio -- all recorded record or near record home sales in November as well,” he added. Caballero is the nation's top-ranked real estate agent and holds the current Guinness World Record title for “Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent."

The only soft spot in the Texas new homes market continues to be in pending new home sales. Last month pending new home sales were down statewide, dropping from 4,000 pending sales in October to 3,766 in November.

Days on Market – New Homes in Texas (Exclusive Data)

The state’s top two new home markets – Houston and Dallas-Ft. Worth – continue to show fewer Days on Market, with the DOM remaining flat in Austin and San Antonio according to the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index. In Houston, the average DOM improved from 135.32 days in November versus 135.47 days in October and the average DOM in Dallas-Ft. Worth was 111.79 days in November versus 113.24 days in October. The DOM for Austin was 111.45 days in November versus 111.41 days in October. In San Antonio, the DOM was 101.06 days in November versus 101.01 days in October. ( See Chart 1: Texas New Homes Days on Market )

Texas New Home Sales Data

Total new home sales remained at or near record highs last month in Texas’s top four new home markets. In Houston, the state’s top new home sales market, total new home sales in November were 1,481 versus 1,482 total sales in October. Dallas-Ft. Worth total new home sales in November were 1,367 total sales, the same number in October. San Antonio total new home sales in November were 572 versus 573 total sales in October. Austin total new home sales in November were 749 versus 739 total sales in November. ( See Chart 2: Texas New Home Sales )

Texas New Home Prices

The average new home sales price showed mixed signals, as while Houston and Austin markets showed an increase in its average new home price, San Antonio and Dallas-Ft. Worth’s average new home prices decreased.

In Houston, the average new home price was $352,353 in November versus $351,868 in October. In Austin, the average new home price in November was $369,715 versus $369,083 in October. Dallas-Ft. Worth’s average new home price for November was $371,769 versus $371,874 for October. In San Antonio, the average new home price for November was $296,284 versus $296,886 for September. ( See Chart 3: Texas New Home Prices )

Texas Pending New Homes Sales Data

Pending new home sales remain in decline in all four of the state's top new home markets last month. Houston posted a 12-month rolling average for pending new home sales in November of 1,332 versus 1,413 pending sales in October. Dallas-Ft. Worth pending new home sales in November were 1,245 versus 1,320 pending sales in October. Total pending sales for Austin in November were 669 versus 710 pending home sales in October. San Antonio pending new home sales in November were 520 versus 557 pending new home sales in October. ( See Chart 4: Texas Pending New Home Sales )

Caballero is sharing this Texas new homes report in advance of the release by the Commerce Department of its national New Residential Home Sales report for November set for Monday, December 23, at 10:00 am Eastern.

About the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index

The HomesUSA.com Index is a 12-month rolling average of the Days on Market (DOM) for new homes listed in the local Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) for the four largest Texas markets, including Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Created by Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, it is the first index to track the sale pace of new home sales specifically.

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, holds the current Guinness World Record title for “Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent.” Ranked by REAL Trends as America’s top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the only agent to exceed $1 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year, a feat first achieved in 2015 and repeated each year through 2018, when he achieved more than $2 billion. An award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, Ben works with more than 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. His podcast series is available on iTunes and Google Play . An infographic illustrating Ben’s sales production is here . Learn more at HomesUSA.com |Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

