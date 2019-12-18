Paris, France, December 18, 2019

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced an agreement to acquire Maven Wave, a U.S.-based business and technology consulting firm specialized in delivering digital transformation solutions for large enterprises. The company is a leading Google Cloud Premier Partner with eight Cloud Partner Specializations and recognized as the Google Cloud North America Services Partner of the year in both 2018 and 2019.

The purchase embeds Maven Wave’s strengths in building digital solutions using cloud-based applications, data analytics and machine learning in hybrid and multi-cloud platforms with Atos’ proven leadership in Hybrid Cloud, SAP HANA, Application Modernization and Transformation, Digital Workplace, IoT and Analytics.

“The acquisition of Maven Wave, coupled with the capabilities from our Syntel acquisition in 2018, strengthens our global leadership position delivering Google Cloud solutions. Further, as the company’s largest region, Atos North America now has a potent combination to further accelerate the transformation of its business as we deepen the development and delivery speed of digital services for our customers. Atos will also allow Maven Wave to extend its excellence into Europe and other regions of the Group. Finally, Maven Wave perfectly represents the company’s acquisition strategy, by reinforcing a key expertise of the Group to serve its organic growth acceleration,” said Elie Girard, Atos CEO.

Headquartered in Chicago, Maven Wave has grown to more than 330 employees and will generate approximately $130m revenues in 2019. The firm was recognized by Consulting Magazine as one of the fastest growing consulting firms in North America. Maven Wave was also named one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine. The company holds eight Google Cloud Partner Specializations in Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Cloud Migration, Application Development, Infrastructure, Location-based Services, Enterprise Collaboration and Marketing Analytics.

“We are excited to take Maven Wave’s 11-year mission to help enterprise clients drive growth and value to new heights. Our strategic partnership with Google, the unbound imagination of our people, and our enduring ambition to build an industry- leading digital transformation firm will only be accelerated by the combination we are announcing today,” commented Maven Wave Founders Brian Farrar, Jason Lee and Jeff Lee. “Atos offers an impressive global platform of technology assets and deep expertise enabling clients to drive digital capabilities at an entirely new scale and speed, while providing our people with exciting new challenges and career growth.”

“Both Atos and Maven Wave have been key partners for Google Cloud and we're excited to expand our work with them as they join forces," said Robert Enslin, President, Global Customer Operations at Google Cloud. "This acquisition will bring customers even more proven expertise and knowledge in executing digital transformations in areas ranging from data analytics to enterprise collaboration to large-scale cloud migrations."

In April 2018, Atos entered into a unique global partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the creation of secure hybrid cloud solutions, data analysis and machine learning, as well as the connected work environment. The partnership included the opening of AI laboratories around the world, including at Atos’ offices in London, Dallas, Munich and the Paris region. The acquisition of Maven Wave not only strengthens Atos’ Google Cloud partnership in North America, but also in more than 20 countries where the alliance is operating. More information can be found here .

The closing of the transaction will take place in Q1 2020.

