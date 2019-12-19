IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH) announced today that the company and six of its homebuilding divisions are the recipients of top workplace awards for 2019. Along with TRI Pointe Group, the divisions receiving accolades include Maracay, Pardee Homes Los Angeles, Pardee Homes Inland Empire, Pardee Homes San Diego, TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area and TRI Pointe Homes Southern California.



“We are honored to win these awards and be recognized by highly respected industry and workplace experts,” said Doug Bauer, CEO of TRI Pointe Group. “Our core homebuilding mission of serving people starts with serving our own people, making sure the needs of our talented team get the utmost consideration. When your employees are fulfilled and inspired and have that strong, shared sense of purpose, the positives radiate out from the company to your customers and the community. An unwavering commitment to a healthy, respectful work environment, personal and professional development, and giving back to our communities and industry is what TRI Pointe Group is all about.”

For the fourth consecutive year, both TRI Pointe Group and TRI Pointe Homes Southern California are the recipients of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Orange County award. A project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group, this survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and honors companies in Orange County, California, that benefit the county's economy, workforce and businesses.

Maracay earned the No. 1 spot on the 2019 list of Top Companies to Work for in Arizona, as ranked by azcentral.com and The Arizona Republic. The homebuilder of more than 25 years won in the largest company category based on comprehensive, confidential employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership, and employee pride and satisfaction.

Pardee Homes Los Angeles has won Best Places to Work honors from the Los Angeles Business Journal. The award recognizes companies with exceptional employer benefits and policies as well as employee engagement and satisfaction.

Pardee Homes Inland Empire has been recognized as one of the Top Workplaces of 2019 in the mid-size company category by the Press-Enterprise and Inland News Group. That makes two consecutive years the homebuilder has earned the award, which is based on employee satisfaction. Pardee Homes San Diego has also been named one of the Top Workplaces of 2019. The honor, awarded by The San Diego Union-Tribune, is based solely on employee surveys about the workplace.

Finally, TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area has received a 2019 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area accolade, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal and supported by Quantum Workplace. The honors are based on the key areas of an organization’s culture including compensation and benefits, employee engagement and trust in senior leadership.

TRI Pointe Group recently won the Builder of the Year Award from Builder and Developer magazine based on its impressive growth, community building and LivingSmart® program. Dedicated to strengthening its core through employee development, the company promotes cross-divisional collaboration in sales, marketing, construction, purchasing, community and home design, customer care and design studios through a series of hosted think tanks and summits to enhance staff understanding of best practices, expand leadership and expertise, and create goals to improve results and foster continued employee growth. The new TRI Pointe C.A.R.E.S (Charity, Advocacy, Resources, Enrichment and Stewardship) benefit program gives each team member two paid days off per year to give back to their communities, whether volunteering individually or in groups.

All of TRI Pointe Group’s homebuilding brands proudly participate in LivingSmart®, the company’s program that promotes both cost savings and a better living environment for homeowners through the development, design, construction, and ongoing operation of high-performing homes. These same principles are also carried through to the company’s office environments.

About TRI Pointe Group®

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a family of premium, regional homebuilders that designs, builds, and sells homes in major U.S. markets. As one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies based on revenue in the United States, TRI Pointe Group combines the resources, operational sophistication, and leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, community ties, and agility of local homebuilders. The TRI Pointe Group family includes Maracay® in Arizona, Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes® in Washington, Trendmaker® Homes in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes® in California, Colorado and the Carolinas, and Winchester® Homes* in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine, recognized in Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, and garnered the 2015 Builder of the Year Award by Builder magazine. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. For more information, please visit www.TriPointeGroup.com .

