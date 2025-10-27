Tri Pointe Homes Names Steve Francis As Division President In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Steve Francis as division president of its Charlotte division. A proven leader with nearly two decades of expertise in homebuilding operations, financial management, and organizational culture, Francis will oversee all aspects of the division’s operations, sales, land acquisition, and community development across the greater Charlotte region.

“Charlotte is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic housing markets in the country, with strong population growth, new household formation, and a diverse, thriving economy1,” said Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer. “Our division is already well positioned, and with Steve’s strategic leadership and extensive market knowledge we will build on our strong foundation – growing our premium lifestyle brand thoughtfully, elevating our positioning in the industry, and taking Tri Pointe Homes to the next level of success.”

Francis joins Tri Pointe’s Charlotte division following a successful tenure as division president for Pulte Group in Charlotte, where he transformed the division through strategic repositioning, customer satisfaction, consistent growth, and a strong land pipeline. His career has spanned operations, finance, and executive roles for national and regional companies in hospitality and homebuilding. A certified public accountant, Francis combines his strong financial acumen with a passion for delivering exceptional experiences for both customers and team members.

Francis holds a Master of Science in accounting and information systems from Virginia Tech and a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in accounting from Marshall University. He is also a former board member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® for three consecutive years (2023 through 2025). The company was also named as a Great Place To Work Certified™ company for five years in a row (2021 through 2025), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2025). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

1 Charlotte Business Journal: https://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte/news/2025/04/30/charlotte-region-stacks-major-us-metros.html

