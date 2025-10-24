Tri Pointe Homes Named to 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced that it has been named to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ list for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to building inclusive and empowering workplaces that support women at all stages of their careers.

“Being recognized for the fourth year in a row is an incredible honor that speaks to the culture we’ve worked so hard to build,” said Tri Pointe Homes’ Chief Human Resources Officer, Heather Breidenthal. “We believe that by giving women – and all team members – opportunities to grow and succeed, our company will only get better. This recognition is proof that our efforts to create a workplace where everyone feels valued and supported are continuing to make a lasting impact on our industry.”

The Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive, recognizing organizations that consistently deliver positive experiences for women across roles, career stages, and diverse backgrounds. To be eligible, Great Place To Work Certified™ companies must employ at least 50 women and have a minimum of 20% of non-executive managers who are women, including at least one female C-suite executive.

Tri Pointe’s sustained placement on the list reflects its ongoing focus on creating an inclusive, professional environment. In 2024, 35% of the company’s 544 new hires were ethnically diverse (a 2% increase over 2023) and 56% were female (up 10% from the prior year). As of December 2024, 43% of all management positions are held by women, with Tri Pointe Homes exceeding industry benchmark averages for women in corporate executive roles, manager positions, field sales, and overall workforce representation, according to the 2024 Homebuilder Diversity Benchmarking Survey.

Career Development and Long-Term Growth

Tri Pointe’s commitment to diversity also extends to its efforts in recruiting and retaining women. Providing long-lasting support to team members, the company is also dedicated to building pathways for women that go beyond hiring and into career development. This year, Tri Pointe launched new career development resources for all employees and highlighted inspiring stories of advancement by women across its divisions. Among them:

Janelle Brulotte, a Washington Area Sales Manager who entered the industry at the urging of her niece and has been with Tri Pointe Homes for more than two decades, reiterating the long-term growth opportunities within the company. “Tri Pointe Homes is a great work environment for women,” said Brulotte. “I have always had an equal opportunity to advance my career, and I always feel respected and welcome at the table. After 23 years at Tri Pointe, I believe that’s what makes us so unique; how important our employees are to us.”





Jackie Mast, who advanced from Project Coordinator to Senior Project Manager in the Bay Area, exemplifying Tri Pointe’s commitment to nurturing internal talent. “I started at Tri Pointe when I was 26 and have had the chance to learn and grow through every stage of a project,” said Mast. “Being part of a team that values collaboration and continuous learning has been incredibly rewarding. The experiences and knowledge I’ve gained over the past decade are truly invaluable.”



Tri Pointe Homes also continues to expand its well-being and family-forming benefits, recognizing that true inclusivity extends to every stage of life. Through a partnership with Carrot , team members have access to comprehensive support for fertility, hormonal health, adoption, and other family-forming benefits, providing personalized care and resources to support every stage of life’s journey. The company also provides benefit-eligible team members with an annual allowance toward Carrot services, further demonstrating its belief in holistic support.

A Culture of Fairness and Belonging

The impact of these initiatives extends beyond benefits, shaping a workplace culture where employees feel valued and supported. Tri Pointe Homes’ 2025 Engagement Survey further reflects the company’s progress in cultivating a fair and supportive environment: 97% of team members believe they are treated fairly regardless of race or gender, age, and sexual orientation – an approval rating that far exceeds the Best Workplaces for Women benchmarks.

Through the survey, an anonymous team member shared, “This is a very special place to work. I feel very respected and appreciated, which is not always the case for women in the construction industry. I was welcomed into the team immediately and given the opportunity and resources to do my job right from the beginning.”

For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® for three consecutive years (2023 through 2025). The company was also named as a Great Place To Work Certified™ company for five years in a row (2021 through 2025), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2025). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of nearly 605,000 women employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Read the full methodology .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com .

