VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc., has acquired rare new genetic material from Just Kush Enterprises Ltd. (“Just Kush”), a subsidiary of Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. The acquisition provides the Company with over 30 new strains, some of which are yet to be available for sale in Canada, for future commercial production.



“The introduction of new plant genetics is essential for the legal cannabis market to thrive and plays a critical role in the development of high-quality, terpene-rich organic cannabis,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon Organics. “Through the purchase of exotic new strains, Rubicon Organics is demonstrating its commitment to bringing exciting, fresh and flavourful new experiences to consumers.”

“This acquisition of rare new genetics will help fuel our product innovation pipeline over the next 24 months for both the domestic and international markets,” said Tim Roberts, President of Rubicon Organics. “Our launch of the popular Blue Dream and exotic Creek Congo strains through the Simply BareTM brand in Canada represents the beginning of an exciting product rollout strategy that consumers can expect to see unfold throughout 2020.”

The Company is pleased to work alongside other British Columbia cultivators to help support high-quality cannabis cultivation in the province. As part of the genetic purchase agreement, Rubicon Organics has agreed to support Just Kush with services including assistance with cannabis sales and certain crop consulting.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis and is focused on cultivating and branding certified organic, super-premium cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, BC, Canada. The Company is focused on achieving industry leading profitability by combining the sale of high-margin, super-premium organic products with low-cost production.

The Corporation is currently ramping up to production capacity of 11,000 kg of certified organic, super-premium and environmentally sustainable cannabis in 2020 and on creating super-premium brands in Canada. In the United States, the Corporation owns a 40,000 square-foot, high-tech hybrid greenhouse in Washington state which is leased to a state-licensed operator applying Rubicon Organics’ proprietary organic cultivation methods. The Corporation also owns two award-winning U.S. cannabis brands: 1964 Supply Co.TM and Doctor & Crook Co.TM; and has exclusive licensing rights in Washington for iconic lifestyle and cannabis brand, Cookies.

