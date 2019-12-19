SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that Maricopa County, Arizona has issued a purchase order for the company’s patented EV ARC™ product. The purchase order was issued pursuant to a request for proposals issued by the County to which Envision Solar was the only qualified respondent, as there was no competing product that met the required specifications. This is the Company’s first sale of an EV ARC™ in Arizona.



Maricopa County will use the EV ARC™ unit, equipped with a ChargePoint EVSE, to charge its growing fleet of electric vehicles (EVs). The EV ARC™ will continue to provide EV charging and a source of power via its emergency power panel during a blackout or other grid interruption. The EV ARC™ can be deployed in minutes without difficult and disruptive permitting, electrical work and construction. In addition, the solar energy used to charge fleet vehicles will enhance Maricopa County’s carbon reduction initiatives.

“We are happy to add Arizona to the growing list of states using our products,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “Arizona’s solar resource is second to none and I have found an enthusiastic audience whenever I have presented to fleet managers there. We look forward to this being the first of many such orders for EV ARC™ and our EV ARC™ 2020 DC fast charging product as Arizona transitions to electrified transportation.”

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations:

Tristan Traywick

Senior Account Director

CORE IR

516 222 2560

tt@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

Source: Envision Solar International, Inc.