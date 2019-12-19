OneSavings Bank plc

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of PDMRs as follows:

(i) Vestings

Awards vested under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) on 18 December 2019. A sufficient number of shares were sold to satisfy the tax liability for each individual and those who had already met their shareholding guideline requirements sold all of their vested shares.

Name Number of Shares disposed Jens Bech 21,061 Richard Davis 26,009 Jason Elphick 16,536 Hasan Kazmi 17,478 Clive Kornitzer 44,186 Lisa Odendaal 10,745 Richard Wilson 27,394

(ii) Other Disposals

Name Number of Shares disposed Alan Cleary 500,000 Peter Elcock 74,291

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18 December 2019 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:



Disposal Price Volume Total £4.17635 21,061 £87,958.11 Aggregated £4.17635 21,061 £87,958.11

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Davis

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table



Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18 December 2019 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:



Disposal Price Volume Total £4.17635 26,009 £108,622.69 Aggregated £4.17635 26,009 £108,622.69

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18 December 2019 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:



Disposal Price Volume Total £4.17635 16,536 £69,060.12 Aggregated £4.17635 16,536 £69,060.12

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Risk Officer, OSB Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table







Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18 December 2019 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:



Disposal Price Volume Total £4.17635 17,478 £72,994.25 Aggregated £4.17635 17,478 £72,994.25





1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18 December 2019 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:



Disposal Price Volume Total £4.17635 44,186 £184,536.20 Aggregated £4.17635 44,186 £184,536.20

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Internal Auditor Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18 December 2019 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:



Disposal Price Volume Total £4.17635 10,745 £44,874.88 Aggregated £4.17635 10,745 £44,874.88

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Credit Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table



Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18 December 2019 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:



Disposal Price Volume Total £4.17635 27,394 £114,406.93 Aggregated £4.17635 27,394 £114,406.93

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Alan Cleary

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19 December 2019 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:



Disposal Price Volume Total £4.267428 500,000 £2,133,714.00 Aggregated £4.267428 500,000 £2,133,714.00

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Elcock

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Risk Officer, CCFS Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 18 December 2019 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:



Disposal Price Volume Total £4.15 74,291 £308,307.65 Aggregated £4.15 74,291 £308,307.65

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc

Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OneSavings Bank plc

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Bank acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses on 4 October 2019.

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance. OSB originates organically through specialist brokers and independent financial advisers. It is differentiated through its use of high skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels, as well as a network of branches in the South East of England, and through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme and the Bank of England Index Long-Term Repo operation.