LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a successful year of welcoming local and tourist diners since opening its doors in 2018, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles announces the temporary closure of its restaurant, the acclaimed sushi tasting restaurant INN ANN, as of December 31, to begin preparations for next phase of its restaurant project.



In its opening year, INN ANN invited Chef Taro Araki, executive chef for the Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles and the recipient of the Excellency Award by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan in 2016, to help produce a seasonal kaiseki tasting menu to offer patrons a rare experience to dine like foreign dignitaries for a limited time. Following Araki, Michelin-starred Chef Morihiro “Mori” Onodera served as the executive chef as he shared his deep knowledge and mastery of rice and sushi through his original tasting menu incorporating California ingredients and produce. Throughout the year, INN ANN consistently received strong media reviews.

In the next phase of the restaurant, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles will serve as a culinary incubator by providing a platform for rising star chefs and young talents who will be exploring and showcasing their skills and culinary creativity through pop-up events. It will be kicked off in January 2020 with an event introducing “Yoshoku” or Japanese-style Western cuisines, which has been gaining popularity in the U.S.

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. The 2nd floor features a gallery space and the 5th floor hosts a Japanese restaurant, relaxing library, and event venue, along with spectacular views of Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

