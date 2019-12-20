Reference is made to the notices issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on 18 November and 12 December 2019, regarding a private placement of shares in the company.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) has approved a listing prospectus dated 19 December 2019 for the listing of 64,574,593 new shares on Oslo Børs.

The prospectus is enclosed with this notice. It will also be available in electronic format at https://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/share-information/prospectuses/. Printed copies of the prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the office of IDEX Biometrics ASA, Dronning Eufemias gate 16, 0191 Oslo, Norway, telephone +47 6783 9119 or by e-mail: mailbox@idexbiometrics.com.

Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS is acting as legal advisor to the company.

For further information, please refer to the prospectus.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information contact:

Derek P. D’Antilio, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +1 978 273 1344

derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Erling Svela

VP Finance

Tel: +47 4062 1040

erling.svela@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

