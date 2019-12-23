ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
16-Dec-1912,198261.633,191,389.58
17-Dec1912,030265.293,191,402.61
18-Dec-1912,063264.563,191,421.06
19-Dec-1912,185261.913,191,405.03
20-Dec-1912,092263.953,191,670.10

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

