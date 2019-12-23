ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 16-Dec-19 12,198 261.63 3,191,389.58 17-Dec19 12,030 265.29 3,191,402.61 18-Dec-19 12,063 264.56 3,191,421.06 19-Dec-19 12,185 261.91 3,191,405.03 20-Dec-19 12,092 263.95 3,191,670.10

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).