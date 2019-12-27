Reference is made to the notices issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on 18 November and 12 December 2019, regarding a private placement of 120 million shares in the company, split in two tranches.

Tranche Two of the share capital increase, 64,574,593 shares has been registered and the shares will be delivered soonest. The company's share capital is NOK 107,698,309.80 divided into 717,988,732 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

