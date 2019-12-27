Denver, CO, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When bringing a new CBD or CBD oil product or service into this transforming environment, building trust with your target market is your goal. The old adage, “People buy from people they know and trust” is good as far as it goes, but they also want to know you understand their needs. They also want to know that you care about the quality, safety, and effectiveness of your product and the industry.

You want to tailor your message to the customers who will most value its benefits, and highlight what differentiates your offering from the competition. The desire to sell your product to everyone and their dog is understandable, but you’re more likely to enjoy early and long-term success by identifying a niche and concentrating your marketing and PR resources on that specific audience.

Whatever you do, be truthful about who your product or service is meant for, and steer clear of underage consumers. The trouble the vaping industry is now experiencing demonstrates the folly of targeting teens as well as making claims before the supporting science was in. That highly profitable strategy ultimately proved to be a catastrophe. Be clear and keep your messaging truthful and up-to-date with the changing regulations.

How do you develop your ideal customer persona? See the three keys to defining your audience and building trust.

Whether it be stories you share on your own social media accounts or website, stories you pitch to the media outlets your audience follows, or events you participate in or plan and host to create an experience for your customers, the more you know about who they are and what matters most to them, the more you can hone your messaging to connect and build trust.

Diane Mulligan M&C Communications 720-273-0927 dmulligan@mandccommunications.com