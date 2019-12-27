JACKSONVILLE, N.C., Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new year brings a new way to enjoy pizza! Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza , the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, today announced the opening of its first location in Jacksonville, NC. The new restaurant will open on Thursday, January 2nd, at 3040 Western Blvd. in front of the new Publix. On Friday, January 3rd, the new Blaze Pizza will ring in the new year by offering FREE 11-inch build-your-own pizzas from 10:30 am to 10:00 pm to anyone who visits the restaurant and downloads the Blaze Pizza app.



The Jacksonville Blaze Pizza is 2800-square-feet and offers seating for over 75 inside with 24 additional seats on an outdoor patio. The hours of operation are 10:30 am to 10:00 pm daily. This is the first Blaze Pizza location in the Jacksonville area but it’s the 10th location in the Tar Heel State. Other restaurants are located in the Raleigh and Charlotte areas, Wilmington, and Greensboro.

Along with 11-inch individual-sized pizzas, the Jacksonville restaurant will offer Blaze’s new, larger 14-inch sharable pizzas for delivery and carryout, available exclusively by ordering online or through the Blaze Pizza App. Similar to the original 11-inch personal pizzas, the new large pizzas are made with fresh dough, real ingredients, and inventive toppings – but the larger 14-inch size, cut into 8 slices, makes them perfect for sharing. Pizza fans with specific dietary needs can also enjoy gluten-free and keto crusts, vegan cheese, and plant-based spicy chorizo.

“Our pizza is aimed at consumers that don’t just want convenience, but also seek customization and fresher, healthier, inventive options in their food choices,” said Mike Reed, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in North Carolina. “By making dough in-house, carefully sourcing ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait.”

The new Jacksonville Blaze Pizza aims to build strong roots in the community by offering an in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20% of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern-day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Whether ‘walking the line’ in the restaurant or ordering online, guests can customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free and keto crusts, plus vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo.

The innovative fast-casual concept has been ranked first in multiple large consumer research studies, being named pizza ‘brand of the year’ by the Harris Poll in 2018 and ‘America’s favorite pizza chain’ by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 ‘brand of the year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates 342 restaurants in 41 states and 6 countries. Founded in 2012 by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza.

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire'd®, the horizontal logo design and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

