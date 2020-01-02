Luxembourg – 02 January 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the Company) today announced changes to the Executive Management Team, effective from 1 January, 2020.

John Evans is now in place as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Jean Cahuzac who retired at the end of 2019. Jean remains on the Board of the Company as a Non-Executive Director.

John has a deep understanding of the Company and over 30 years’ experience in the global offshore energy services industry. Prior to his recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer, he was Chief Operating Office for Subsea 7 from 2005 to 2019.

“I’m delighted to take up my new role and my priority is to lead our high-calibre leadership team into our next chapter in an evolving energy industry. We are an innovative and collaborative company with talented people and strong client base, with a great future ahead,” said John Evans.

Other changes to the Executive Management Team include the addition of three new members who previously held senior roles within the Company:

Olivier Blaringhem has been appointed Executive Vice President - SURF and Conventional.



Steph McNeill has been appointed Executive Vice President - Renewables.



Phil Simons has been appointed Executive Vice President - Projects and Operations.

The full Executive Management Team is listed below:

John Evans, Chief Executive Officer

Olivier Blaringhem, Executive Vice President – SURF and Conventional

Stuart Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President - Alliances and Strategy

Nathalie Louys, General Counsel

Kate Lyne, Executive Vice President - Human Resources

Steph McNeill, Executive Vice President - Renewables

Ricardo Rosa, Chief Financial Officer

Phil Simons, Executive Vice President - Projects and Operations

