To the London Stock Exchange
2 January 2020
Mothercare plc – Notification under LR 9.6.11R
In accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.11R and further to the announcement made on 10 December 2019, Mothercare plc announces that Nick Wharton, non-executive director, resigned from the Board of Mothercare plc on 31 December 2019.
Lynne Medini
Group Company Secretary
Mothercare plc
Media enquiries to MHP Communications:
Simon Hockridge, Alistair de Kare-Silver, 020 3128 8789
Mothercare plc
Watford, UNITED KINGDOM