2 January 2020

Mothercare plc – Notification under LR 9.6.11R

In accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.11R and further to the announcement made on 10 December 2019, Mothercare plc announces that Nick Wharton, non-executive director, resigned from the Board of Mothercare plc on 31 December 2019.

Lynne Medini

Group Company Secretary

Mothercare plc

