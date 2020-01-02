LAS VEGAS (CES 2020) and BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced Cerence Car Life, a suite of AI-powered products that will enable drivers to better interact with and manage their cars through the entire ownership life cycle. These new software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings enhance the car ownership experience from purchasing and learning about the car to using an AI-powered smart car manual and setting service appointments via Dealer Management System (DMS) integration – all by using voice and leveraging a car’s infotainment touchscreen.



As cars have become more complex, it has become increasingly difficult for drivers to navigate the many features, notifications, warning lights, and buttons within the vehicle. The Cerence Car Life suite of AI-powered knowledge solutions provides drivers with the best answers and information – all of which is tailored to each individual car, its configuration, and the continuously learned preferences of the driver – via a companion application, voice output from the automotive assistant, and imagery displayed on the car’s infotainment system. This product suite will be available within the Cerence Drive portfolio and can integrate and operate with other global voice assistants, including Google, Amazon, Baidu, Alibaba, Yandex and others.

“At Cerence, just like our global customers, we want people to fall in love with their cars,” said Stefan Ortmanns, EVP & General Manager, Core Automotive, Cerence. “As with any long-term relationship, this begins with a deep understanding and appreciation for what’s possible in a car, from the first time someone gets behind the wheel and throughout the life of the vehicle. Our new Car Life product suite will help create a tighter bond between people and their cars, the same way they become attached to other hard-to-live-without electronics such as smartphones. This will, in turn, benefit OEMs by transforming customers into clients, delivering knowledge and insight that enables them to better support their drivers and establish brand loyalty.”

This innovative and intelligent SaaS product suite will support drivers with:

A full introduction to a new car, its intelligent assistant, and its key features when entering it for the first time (or even before even entering it) via a companion smartphone and/or tablet application.





Contextual, smart car knowledge to help drivers understand the car’s status, including warning lights and error messages and how to deal with them, based on up-to-date information from the car’s sensors. This includes support for multi-modal interactions, in which the driver can use both voice and gesture to point at warning lights and ask questions.





Voice-powered smart car manual, which alleviates the need for bulky, printed car manuals and gives users the ability to ask the car directly about its features, potential issues, warnings lights, and more, all using their voice.





Car Learning modules that a driver can listen to while driving and leverage to learn about the car.





The ability to schedule dealer appointments for service and updates based on alerts and diagnostics generated by the car.





Proactive sharing of information to ensure drivers are aware of the features hidden deep within the complex menus of the car, including for new features provided through over-the-air updates.

Cerence Car Life will be demonstrated for the first time at Cerence’s booth at CES 2020 (North Hall: Booth 9305). The smart car manual will first be available in BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant , with additional automakers launching the product in the coming year.

For those interested in seeing Cerence at CES, please contact press@cerence.com . To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and almost 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com .

Trademark reference: Cerence and the Cerence logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Cerence Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.