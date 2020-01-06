HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. announced today that Mark Tommey has joined the Company as Regional Sales Manager for Live Production. In this role, Mark will be responsible for identifying and closing on opportunities for Vislink’s professional-grade live production video solutions. These solutions have been engineered to deliver high-impact imagery to audiences of major sporting and entertainment events.



“It is a pleasure to welcome Mark Tommey back to the Vislink family,” said John Procacci, Vice President of Sales for Vislink Technologies. “His track record of sales success, and deep understanding of advanced digital communication technologies make him the ideal candidate to communicate the value proposition of our solutions. He will play a key role in furthering our prominence the market for bespoke, reliable, high-performance live production systems.”

Mark Tommey said, “I’m excited to be rejoining Vislink as Regional Sales Manager for Live Production. I am looking forward to providing the world-leading wireless camera and on-board/remote camera solutions that our customers use to entertain and inspire.”

Mark Tommey previously served as Director of Sales for several years at Silvus Technologies, a leading provider of advanced tactical wireless mesh IP technologies for video, audio, and data. In that position, he led the company’s entry into the television broadcast, sports and production market, cultivating mutually beneficial relationships with channel partners, system integrators, end customers, and industry influencers. Prior to that, Mark held positions at Vislink in the US and UK in both sales management and engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Communications from the University of Bristol, UK.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.



Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

