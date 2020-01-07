LAS VEGAS (CES 2020) and BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today introduced new innovations to its Cerence Drive platform, including enhanced, button-free interaction that leverages voice recognition, gaze detection, touch, and gesture to create the most natural, human-like in-car experience available today.



At CES 2020, Cerence will showcase how voice recognition and head tracking can be used together to open windows and doors, and how the automotive assistant will bring the outside world in, tracking users’ gaze combined with their voice to provide information about points of interest outside the car. Alongside these multi-modal innovations, the demo will also feature intelligent voice traffic notifications that leverage natural language generation to assist drivers with route selection; new Cerence Emergency Vehicle Detection ; and Cerence’s new Car Life suite of solutions that support drivers through the entirety of the car ownership life cycle.

In addition, Cerence Drive now includes gesture-based interaction with a windshield user interface. Drivers can use gestures to move, select and interact with on-windshield widgets for turn-by-turn navigation, music, weather, and more. For example, the driver can use a grab-and-drop motion combined with eye tracking to move the navigation widget in front of the passenger so they can serve as the “co-pilot,” or use a tapping motion to pause and un-pause the music or move to the next track.

“We believe that the best in-car experience is one that makes interacting with your car as close to interacting with another human as possible: a multi-sensory, conversational experience in which voice, eye movements, and gestures are all part of the interaction,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “What we’re showcasing at CES, especially gesture-based interaction, does just that, and creates a safe, productive, entertaining environment that will be core to the automotive experience both now and in the level-three and beyond autonomous vehicles of the future.”

These latest innovations to Cerence Drive are being demonstrated at Cerence’s booth at CES 2020 (North Hall: Booth 9305). The Cerence booth will also feature first-of-its-kind voice and multi-modal interaction in an autonomous, electric and shared vehicle, in partnership with e.GO MOOVE GmbH and Saint-Gobain Sekurit . For those interested in seeing Cerence at CES, please contact press@cerence.com .

