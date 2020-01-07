BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, announces that TrackIt 3P has been named one of Constructech’s Top Products of 2020. Command Alkon’s solution was chosen for this reputable award in the New Product category for its ability to manage and track third-party trucks and utilize streamlined digital processes for ticketing, invoicing, and hauler payments.



“In an effort to streamline communications and make everyone’s workload easier and more efficient, the construction industry is quickly adopting mobile technology solutions to increase productivity and morale,” says Matthew Brinker, Product Manager, Command Alkon. “The newly introduced TrackIt 3P enables the industry to collaboratively plan all your trucking needs while providing transparency of trucks to customers.”

Command Alkon’s single telematics platform, TrackIt 3P, is on the cutting edge of digitizing the trucking industry by extending the power of TrackIt’s workflow management beyond owned haulers to third-party drivers. Dispatchers can now manage all of the trucks working for them in the same manner, whether they’re company-owned or from a third-party. With TrackIt 3P, drivers’ haul sheets are compiled using data generated, and those haul sheets are shared to the back office of both the buyer and seller of hauling.

“January is a great time of year to reconsider technology strategies and priorities as it is the start of a number of major construction technology shows which put these amazing solutions on display for the world to see and learn even more about,” says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech magazine, and president of Specialty Publishing Media. “The 2020 Constructech Top Products have been vetted as the best solutions in the market today and will serve construction companies in the year ahead.”

Products are submitted for consideration and vetted by judges based on the product’s core functionality and innovative new features. Top Products can fall within three categories: Concept Product, New Product, or Trusted Product. The Concept Product category features emerging technology concepts, while New Products have been in the market for less than two years, and the Trusted Product category have been in the market for at least three years, and the technology has been upgraded or enhanced.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com