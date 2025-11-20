Command Alkon Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to announce its recognition in the 2025 Inc. Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have shown a strong commitment to collaboration and growing partnerships with small, complementary technology partners.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more – allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners – the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers – they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”

“At Command Alkon, our success is defined by the outcomes our customers achieve,” said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “We take a consultative approach to every partnership, actively listening to our customers to ensure our technology delivers measurable business results. Being recognized by Inc. as a Power Partner reinforces our commitment to empowering the heavy building materials industry through innovation, collaboration, and trusted relationships.”

For 50 years, Command Alkon has been the trusted technology partner for the global heavy building materials community, delivering software and solutions that connect people, processes, and data across the construction materials supply chain. Serving 2,500+ customers in over 80 countries, Command Alkon supports producers of ready mix, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and concrete products to help them achieve operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Command Alkon’s modern Command Cloud platform exemplifies the company’s leadership in innovation and customer focus. Command Cloud is an open API platform, allowing easy integration with third-party partners and systems, connecting the entire quote-to-cash lifecycle across all materials – ready mix, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and concrete products – within a single unified experience. Command Alkon’s Connected Partner Program ensures that customers have access to a strong bench of complimentary technology partners with already available API integrations to Command Cloud.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Power Partner because it speaks to the trust the industry places in us and our Connected Partner Program,” quoted Chris Strickland, Senior VP of Strategy. “Command Cloud isn’t just a platform – it’s a foundation for transformation, designed to help our customers and our partners thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.”

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate, and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

