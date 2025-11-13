Command Alkon’s Ron Robertson to Teach NRMCA’s Dispatcher 101 Course in Dallas This November

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to share that Ron Robertson, a veteran transportation logistics professional and long-time member of the Command Alkon team, will again serve as the instructor for the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s (NRMCA) Dispatcher 101 course this November in Dallas, Texas.

The Dispatcher 101 course, hosted by the NRMCA, provides in-depth learning for professionals new to or seeking to advance in ready mixed concrete dispatch operations. The course equips dispatchers with the skills and knowledge necessary to manage complex ready mix operations efficiently and effectively. From mastering order-taking and scheduling to adopting processes that enhance productivity, participants will learn best practices for success in one of the industry’s most demanding roles.

With over 35 years of experience in transportation logistics, Ron Robertson brings unmatched expertise to the classroom. Throughout his distinguished career, Ron has traveled the world helping companies improve their dispatch operations through a combination of process excellence, operational analysis, and technology adoption.

“Dispatchers are the heartbeat of every ready mix operation,” says Ron. “Their ability to balance customer expectations, production capacity, and delivery efficiency is what keeps materials and projects moving. I’m honored to share what I’ve learned over the years and to help the next generation of dispatchers strengthen the foundation of our industry.”

By the end of the course, attendees will: have a strong understanding of the fundamental responsibilities of a dispatcher and how to execute them effectively, gain insight into common challenges faced in dispatch operations and learn proven strategies to overcome them, and explore the ways technology can be leveraged to improve performance, productivity, and efficiency. The course will also provide valuable techniques for managing stress and maintaining effective teamwork in a high-pressure environment.

Participants can register for the course here.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate, and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

About NRMCA

Founded in 1930, the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association is the leading industry advocate, representing the producers of ready mixed concrete and the companies that provide materials, equipment and support to the industry. Its mission is to create opportunities for members and the industry to prosper through leadership in safety, environmental and operational excellence, promotion, advocacy, workforce development, and concrete technology advancements. For more information, please visit www.nrmca.org.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com