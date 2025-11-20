Command Alkon Announces Major Presence at Four Premier Industry Tradeshows – Showcasing Innovation in Heavy Building Materials Technology

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce its participation in four upcoming major industry events in North America. The company will exhibit at World of Concrete in Las Vegas, NV; The Precast Show in Kansas City, MO; the Canadian Concrete Expo in Toronto, ON; and CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, NV. These appearances reflect Command Alkon’s ongoing commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in the heavy building materials industry.

Event Details & Highlights

World of Concrete

Dates: January 20-22, 2026 (Las Vegas, NV)

Booth: N1536

At this major annual expo, Command Alkon will showcase Command Cloud end-to-end solutions for ready mix and concrete products producers. Command Cloud is designed to help the industry optimize business processes from sales through to payment application with a focus on how to improve efficiency, and decision-making in production, dispatch, and fleet operations while benefitting back office speed and precision and overall bottom line results.

The Precast Show

Dates: February 4-6, 2026 (Kansas City, MO)

Booth: 3040

At this industry-specific event for precast concrete, Command Alkon will highlight technology tailored to precast production, quality control, and plant automation.

Canadian Concrete Expo (CCE)

Dates: February 11-12, 2026 (Toronto, Ontario)

Booth: #2-451

Canada’s premier trade show dedicated to concrete, aggregates and construction, CCE offers an ideal platform for Command Alkon to engage with Canadian producers and highlight cloud-native solutions available in the North American market.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG

Dates: March 3-7, 2026 (Las Vegas, NV)

Booth: N-12513

As North America’s largest construction equipment and materials industry expo, this show provides a broad stage for Command Alkon to demonstrate how its software and technology integrate with heavy equipment, aggregates, and large-scale production environments. Attendees will see Command Cloud bridges production, supply chain, and operations with connected processes and data-driven workflows.

At each of these events, Command Alkon invites attendees to explore:

Command Cloud, a next-generation cloud platform that centralizes data and processes for all types of heavy building materials operations including aggregates, asphalt, cement, and ready mix concrete, and concrete products

Integrated production, dispatch, fleet, sales/quoting, materials management, and office workflows specifically designed for heavy building materials producers and suppliers

Advanced analytics, machine-learning and AI-enabled tools that drive production quality, reduce waste, and support sustainability goals

Solutions configured for regional and global scalability, including multi-plant oversight, real-time monitoring and automated workflows

“Our presence at these four key events underscores our commitment to helping materials producers and suppliers across the heavy building-materials landscape transform their operations,” said Jeff Newlin, Chief Revenue Officer at Command Alkon. “Each show offers an opportunity to showcase how our secure, scalable Command Cloud platform meets the specific challenges of each sector and enables these companies to achieve their business objectives and outcomes.”

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate, and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com