LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Lakewood began using GovDeals.com in August 2009 to sell their surplus and obsolete assets to the public. Since then, Lakewood has sold over $1.2 million in surplus assets, with the net proceeds going back into the city’s General Fund.



GovDeals.com, a site dedicated exclusively to helping government clients sell their surplus, has partnered with the city to help them dispose of their assets with higher returns and a greener solution.

The City of Lakewood has conducted over 600 successful auctions in many categories to reach this milestone, ranging from emergency vehicles and equipment, to computers, to playground equipment and water meters. The city has discovered that one person’s trash could equal treasure after selling over $100,000 worth of used garbage trucks, photography equipment, and music instruments. Additionally, they have sold over $5,000 in bicycles and over $400,000 in heavy and light duty trucks, returning the revenue to the city and its taxpayers.

In addition to great returns, the utilization of online auctions has the advantage of allowing the city’s surplus assets to be reused rather than ending up in a landfill. “We want to do our part to help care for the environment and using GovDeals is one way we do this,” says Kim Deyarmin, City of Lakewood Purchasing Manager.

The city of Lakewood must first declare items surplus or obsolete before they can be placed at auction on GovDeals. After this process, the city will then place the item up for auction.

All auctions are open to the public and bidder registration is free. New bidders interested in bidding on any auctions on GovDeals can complete their registration at www.govdeals.com/Register .

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 13,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions.

