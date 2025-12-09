Scioto County Career Technical Center Conducts First-Ever Online GovDeals Real Estate Sale

LUCASVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scioto County Career Technical Center’s Real Estate Division is currently conducting its first-ever online surplus property auction with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell real estate and other surplus assets.

Interested bidders must submit a refundable $2,000 bid deposit directly to GovDeals in order to bid on this auction. This auction is currently in preview until December 7th, when bidding will open with a starting bid of $120,000 and will close on January 7th.

This irregularly shaped 5-acre property offers incredible industrial potential for the next owner, with a full 100’ x 200’ metal shop building, constructed in 1997 on a slab foundation. The shop features on-tenant occupancy as well as an office, a showroom, and a large space for manufacturing.

A large parking area, loading dock, and multiple overhead doors provide ample access and space for a business. This property is visible from Fairground Road with moderate traffic. Additional property details can be found directly on the GovDeals auction page.

To bid on this Lucasville commercial property or any assets on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete a free registration form.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days, with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy.