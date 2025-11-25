Palm Beach County Hosts Online Auction for 2 TigerShark UAS Drones on GovDeals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palm Beach County, FL Sheriff's Office is currently hosting an online auction for two TigerShark UAS Drones on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell equipment, vehicles and other surplus assets. The auction is live now and closes December 4. It features the drones, a ground control station vehicle, and a storage trailer starting at $550,000.

The TigerShark drones can be operated both autonomously or manually. Each has a maximum payload weight of 95 pounds and provides a maximum of 900 Watts for payload operations. Additional details regarding both the drones and their accessory items can be found directly on GovDeals.

To bid on this property, interested parties must first create a free bidder account on GovDeals. Interested parties must also submit a refundable bid deposit of $5,000 directly to GovDeals to participate.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days, with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy.