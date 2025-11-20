City of Norfolk Conducts Shared Vision Real Estate Auction on GovDeals

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Norfolk is conducting four online real estate auctions on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell surplus assets. All four auctions are for vacant land property in residential neighborhoods within the city. Minimum bids range from $48,000 to $99,000.

Interested bidders must submit a refundable $1,500 bid deposit directly to GovDeals for each auction. Additionally, bidders must commit to constructing a single-family home on any lot they win.

Successful bidders will also be required to meet with the neighborhood civic league and present a building plan for any properties they have won. All auctions will close on December 8. Additional property details and terms of sale requirements can be found directly on each GovDeals auction page.

To bid on these Norfolk properties or any assets on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete a free registration form.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days, with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy.