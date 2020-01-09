The extraordinary general meeting in Scanship Holding ASA has today resolved to change the company’s name to Vow ASA (“Vow”). Please see the attached minutes of meeting.

The new company name is expected to be registered in the Norwegian register of business enterprises (Foretaksregisteret) on 10 January 2020, which is expected to be the last day of trading on Oslo Børs under the ticker "SSHIP". From and inclusive 13 January 2020, the company’s shares are expected to trade on Oslo Børs under the new ticker "VOW".

"The new company name can be interpreted in many ways, such as valorisation of waste, which is a common denominator for what we do. Personally, I also like to think of the name as a reminder of our promise - our vow to our customers, to our investors and to the world. It underlines our passion for preventing pollution," Vow CEO Henrik Badin says.

The Scanship and ETIA names, as well as the brands within Scanship and ETIA product families will be continued, either as names of subsidiaries or product lines, or both. Customers will continue to meet the same faces and the same products as before the name change.

For further queries, please visit our new web site https://www.vowasa.com / or contact:





Henrik Badin – CEO



Vow ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker SSHIP, VOW from 13 January 2020). In 2018 the Vow group had annual revenues of NOK 430 million and 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.









Attachment