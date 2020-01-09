SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)--the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods--today released a Retrospective Report of the trends and brands that defined the 2010s. Based on sales of millions of luxury resale items to millions of shoppers in the past decade, the report offers new insights into the era’s biggest rises and falls -- from the volatility of contemporary luxury to the rise of gender fluidity.



“In the 2010s, fashion tribes came and went, but maximalism’s over-the-top styles ruled the decade -- selling 3x more than any other style,” said Rati Levesque, COO at The RealReal. “Streetwear solidified its place in the world of luxury, and Supreme dominated the decade as the luxury brand with the overall strongest resale value. Millennials came into their spending power and leveraged it to support a more sustainable future for fashion, becoming the top demographic buying resale.”

Key additional findings include:

Gucci had the fastest growing resale value, up 2.7x across the decade

had the fastest growing resale value, up across the decade Resale value for sustainable brands increased 1.5x

increased Kim Jones had the greatest impact of all new creative directors, driving resale value for his Dior Men pieces 5.2x above those from his Dior Men predecessors

pieces 5.2x above those from his Dior Men predecessors Vintage demand surged 830% at the end of the decade

demand surged at the end of the decade Stella McCartney was the No. 1 best-selling sustainable brand

What’s in store for the new decade? Shoppers will be embracing sustainability more than ever before, with 60% buying more resale and 55% buying less fast fashion.

To see all the ups and downs of the decade, view The RealReal’s complete Luxury Resale Retrospective .

