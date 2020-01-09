MISSION, Kan., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Seafood can make for a healthy addition to diets, particularly for children. It improves body and brain function, and studies conducted by “Pediatrics” and the “American Journal of Clinical Nutrition” have linked seafood to reduced risks of heart disease and allergic conditions like asthma.
In fact, the United States Department of Agriculture suggests making seafood part of healthy diets and its 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend putting it on menus at least twice a week.
While there are common complaints, such as “my kids won’t like it” or “I don’t know how to prepare it,” these tips can help make it quick, easy and affordable to add nutritious seafood to your family’s menu.
Chipotle Shrimp Street Tacos
Total time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2
|1
|Aqua Star Chipotle Shrimp Street Tacos Meal Kit, including:
|creamy ancho chili sauce
|Aqua Star shrimp
|chipotle seasoning
|spinach
|corn
|roasted tomato
|white corn tortillas
|2
|teaspoons cooking oil, divided
Submerge unopened sauce packet in bowl of water to thaw.
In large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon oil; add shrimp and cook 6-8 minutes. Drain excess fluid and add chipotle seasoning.
In medium skillet, heat remaining oil; add spinach, corn and roasted tomato. Cook 4-5 minutes until water is evaporated; set aside.
In microwave, warm tortillas in moist paper towel 30 seconds.
To build tacos, fill two tortillas with shrimp and vegetables then top with sauce.
